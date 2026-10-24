Infantino suggests the 'vast majority' of nations back him, tells critics to 'move on'

FIFA president Gianni Infantino laughed off questions about whether he had considered resigning in the wake ⁠of the failed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, pointing to overwhelming support from member associations around the globe.

Three months after facing calls to resign ‌after he abandoned the proposal that sought private investment in a new entity controlling commercial ‌rights linked to major FIFA competitions, Infantino now finds himself in ‌a position of strength.

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His prospects for reelection strengthened on Friday after the head ‌of Asian football endorsed him for a fourth term, with Asian ‌Football Confederation (AFC) President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa saying Asia was united behind Infantino.

"I was elected by 211 member associations from all over the world. I think ‌what is important is that in an organisation like ⁠FIFA, there can be different views, ‌different points of view," Infantino told the BBC as he laughed off a ​question about whether he had considered stepping down.

"But if we are serious about democracy, about the democratic process, about believing that ​everyone has the same vote and the same voice all over the world, that football belongs to everyone... then we need to respect as ⁠well the views of the ​vast, vast majority.

"I'm just coming back off Tokyo where the Asian Football Confederation has fully endorsed me. I was in Cape Verde where all African countries have endorsed me. I'm speaking to all associations everywhere in the world."

The ‌AFC had previously joined European body UEFA and CONCACAF, which represents North and Central America and the Caribbean, in criticising the FFE proposal.

But a divided CONCACAF and the AFC's U-turn have left Europe increasingly isolated while exposing the lack of a viable alternative candidate for the FIFA presidency.

Infantino is seeking a fourth term until 2031, and potential candidates must submit their nominations by November 18.

He apologised at a FIFA Council meeting in Zurich last week over the way the FFE proposal was handled, but ‌that did not sway European football associations such as Germany and England.

However, ​the 56-year-old Swiss-Italian administrator added: "It's OK to disagree ... but then we need ‌to be able to move on.

"There are different points of view. It's not always easy to bring them all under one roof, but we need to respect and I do respect all opinions all views," Infantino added.

"Then it will be up to the FIFA member ⁠associations to decide who they ⁠want as a president and ‌how they want FIFA to be run."