Mourinho: Comparisons between Real Madrid and Barcelona are "unfair" ahead of El Clasico

Jose Mourinho has spoken on comparisons between Real Madrid and La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Barcelona and Real Madrid lock horns in Spain's top flight once more on Sunday afternoon in the latest edition of El Clasico.

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Los Blancos recorded their fourth consecutive victory this week, and their third straight win with four goals scored against RB Leipzig as the Spanish side begin to thrive under Mourinho.

However, despite Madrid's form, the Catalan side have won six of their last seven matches against Madrid in all competitions and could move nine points clear after a stunning start to the season.

Speaking ahead of the clash, which is sure to conjure up a number of headlines, Mourinho says comparisons are wrong as he is only at the start of his journey with Madrid after joining in the summer.

"I think the people that thought a week ago Barca would thrash us will keep thinking the same thing. I don't think just for the Paris game, or Madrid's (4-1 win against) Leipzig, they will change their way of thinking," Mourinho stated, as quoted by RTL.

"People look at us like a finished product, but finished products in football are difficult because they are never finished... but they look at us like we're in an advanced phase of the process.

"We've been working for three months, out of that you can take pre-season when the players were arriving (back from the World Cup), and the recent international break, then we've been together a month-and-a-half, two months... This is the start of a product, we're in an initial phase where the coach is learning, analysing, bit by bit defining paths, the players are learning about the coach... comparing a team in this state (to more established sides), I think is unfair."

Real Madrid have four matches before the next international break, facing Barcelona, Racing de Santander and Valencia in the league, before a trip to AEK Athens in Europe as Mourinho attempts to rebuild a side that has been trophyless in the last two years.