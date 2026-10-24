Bayern Munich vs Freiburg: Confirmed team news as Bayern deal without Vincent Kompany

Bayern Munich make their way to the Europa-Park Stadion this weekend as they start life without manager Vincent Kompany.

Bayern, are only ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund due to goal difference as they enter the clash against third-placed Freiburg without manager Vincent Kompany.

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After collapsing at the club's training ground on Friday, Kompany could be absent for weeks as he is examined in hospital after becoming unwell with a virus.

No Kompany on the touchline could play a huge role in helping Freiburg pull off a shock result in front of a home crowd out for blood.

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg team news

Joshua Kimmich, Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala and Min-Jae Kim are also missing from the Bayern squad, in what is a depleted side that needs three points to ward off Borussia Dortmund.

Freiburg are missing Bruno Ogbus, Berkay Yilmaz and Florent Muslija.

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg kick-off time

Both teams meet at the Europa-Park Stadion for a 16:30 kick-off, UK time.

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg predicted line-ups

Freiburg possible starting lineup: Backhaus; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Engelhardt; Beste, Suzuki, Scherhant; Matanovic

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Brown; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Davies; Kane

Form

Bayern: DWWDW

Freiburg: WWDWL

Key stats

Freiburg have lost each of their last four meetings with Bayern, and they have failed to get the better of the Bavarians in seven attempts.

Freiburg have won all three Bundesliga home games, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two so far this season. They have also won their first two home European fixtures.

Bayern could find themselves in second place by the time Sunday's contest begins, given Dortmund will face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.