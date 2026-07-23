Iheanacho explains Celtic exit and why he chose Bursaspor

Former Manchester City and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed why he chose to leave Celtic and join Turkish second-tier side Bursaspor.

The Nigeria international enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign in Scotland, helping the Hoops win both the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup.

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Despite manager Martin O’Neill’s desire to keep him at Celtic Park for another season, Iheanacho opted for a surprise move to Turkey.

Bursaspor secured promotion to the TFF First League last season and are now targeting another step up to the Turkish top flight.

Speaking in his first interview with the club, the 28-year-old expressed his excitement about joining the Green Crocodiles, explaining that the ambition behind their project played a major role in his decision.

"To be fair, Bursaspor is a big club in Turkey and I had heard that they had previously won the Turkish Super Lig,” Iheanacho told the club media.

"When I heard about their project, that they wanted to climb up to the Super Lig and also play in Europe, I said that this is a big project and it's very good for me to come and be involved and help the team.

"So I asked my agent to make sure he does everything possible to make sure I come to Bursaspor. My target is for us to go to the Super Lig."

For Iheanacho, there is no difference between his former club Celtic and new side: "It's the same green and white, to be fair. I don't know if it's deja vu, like they say in French,” he continued.

"It's the same shirt, but Celtic is a bit lighter green; Bursaspor is dark green. It's a little bit different, but it's all similar. It's all good."

Iheanacho will be expected to spearhead Bursaspor’s promotion push when they begin their 2026/27 campaign against Bodrumspor on August 9, 2026.