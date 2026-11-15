Lamine Yamal handed new squad number ahead of England clash

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is on course to start for Spain in their final UEFA Nations League game of the 2026/27 series at home to England tonight.

The 19-year-old missed the 2-0 midweek win in Czechia due to a knee problem, but Luis de la Fuente has confirmed he's fit to take on England in Madrid, alongside the returning Mikel Oyarzabal.

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Both players should start in a reshuffled La Roja attack at the Estadio Metropolitano and Lamine Yamal has been handed a new squad number for the game.

He traditionally wears No.19 for Spain - his old number at Barcelona - but against Thomas Tuchel's team he'll switch to the No.10 he now wears for his club.

The reason being Dani Olmo's injury and absence from the current camp and he'll replace Victor Munoz - who donned the number in Prague.

For Spain, squad numbers are chosen based on seniority and number of international appearances, and Olmo will reclaim when he returns in 2027.