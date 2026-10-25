Hurzeler rues missed opportunity in Brighton's Liverpool loss

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler described Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool as a missed opportunity.

Two goals inside the opening 21 minutes handed the Reds control, ending the Seagulls’ nine-match unbeaten run despite the visitors creating several promising opportunities.

Advertisement Advertisement

The German tactician blamed defensive errors and a temporary loss of structure for the defeat but praised his players' determination.

“It was a missed opportunity,” said Hurzeler.

“I think everyone felt that we could definitely take something away from this game. I think in the end we made two easy mistakes so they could score two goals.

“Besides that, we had enough chances to score ourselves.

“We kept going, we kept trying. They defended well in the box. They have, of course, individual qualities, but besides that when we focus on us then I think we did everything, but we didn’t have luck on our side today.”