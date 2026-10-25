PSV and Feyenoord share spoils in lacklustre Eredivisie clash

PSV and Feyenoord kept each other in check during Sunday's major Eredivisie clash, drawing 1-1 in Eindhoven.

Following their UEFA Champions League win over Porto, PSV welcomed Ruben van Bommel back into the starting XI, where he formed the champions' front line with Ivan Perisic, Esmir Bajraktarevic, and Guus Til. Feyenoord got a welcome defensive boost with the return of Tsuyoshi Watanabe, who missed Wednesday's 1-0 away loss at Real Betis.

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After a cagey opening 20 minutes, Til opened the scoring from close range after a corner landed at his feet via several stops, allowing the de facto striker to score his second important goal of the week after Tuesday's winner against Porto.

Feyenoord upped the ante and created danger in front of Matej Kovar's goal, but the Czech stopper made a key intervention to keep the lead intact. PSV took back control and got close twice more before halftime, with Perisic sending a shot wide and Armando Obispo's header hitting the post.

Anis Hadj Moussa had been invisible all afternoon, but the Algerian winger levelled the game 54 minutes in after receiving a long pass and steering the ball into Kovar's far corner.

The roles reversed again after the goal, with PSV taking over and creating most of the chances. Obispo came close with another header before colleague defender Lutsharel Geertruida momentarily handed PSV the lead by scoring against his former team, but Perisic was ruled offside in the build-up to what would undoubtedly have been a much-talked-about goal.

In the final minutes of an evenly contested, high-profile clash, both sides created minor chances, including one for Hadj Moussa, who tested Kovar with his signature shot into the far corner, but neither PSV nor Feyenoord found a last-minute breakthrough.

Feyenoord kept their 4-point lead over the reigning champions intact and will have to await AZ's game against FC Twente to see whether their lead at the Eredivisie summit will remain four points as well.

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