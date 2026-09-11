Hull City boss Jakirovic beats Mikel Arteta as he wins Premier League Manager of the Month

Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic has been named Premier League Manager of the Month following an incredible start.

The Tigers have been the biggest shock of the Premier League season and are remarkably the only team across the top-four tiers of English football who are yet to concede a single league goal.

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Hull have picked up seven points from their opening three games following last weekend’s goalless draw with Aston Villa and are sat 3rd in the table heading into the weekend fixtures.

Despite being tipped for relegation and many pundits putting the side dead bottom of the table at the start of the season, Jakirovic has proven everyone wrong and this week has been handed the Premier League Manager of the Month award.

Jakirovic beat out the likes Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Xabi Alonso (Chelsea) and Enzo Maresca (Manchster City), who also guided their teams to maximum points in August in what is an incredible achievement.

Hull next face Chelsea on Saturday afternoon as they aim to claim their first-ever league victory away against Chelsea, having never won in 18 visits to the blue side of West London (D3 L15).

The club’s unbeaten start looks set to come under serious threat at Stamford Bridge, but with Jakirovic, the club could make history.