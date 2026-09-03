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Jakirovic reveals he will sign a new deal "very soon" and that it was an "easy decision"

Jakirovic reveals he will sign a new deal "very soon" and that it was an "easy decision"
Jakirovic reveals he will sign a new deal "very soon" and that it was an "easy decision"REUTERS

Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic has revealed he will sign a new contract soon after a fantastic start to the season.

Hull City’s flawless start to the 2026/27 Premier League campaign places them third in the table, sandwiched between Arsenal and Chelsea

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Coming off a 2-0 win over Manchester United, Hull picked up a 1-0 victory against Coventry City last weekend as their life under Jakirovic only gets better. 

The Hull City hierarchy sanctioned a massive €175 million squad overhaul, backing Jakirovic who revealed in his latest press conference that he is delighted with his start as he prepares to sign fresh terms. 

"If you offer me one point before the (Manchester United) game I will accept this, but after our game it's fully deserved that we won this game. 

"It's a great signal also for us that we have to continue like this, hard work and also our team spirit is very high, which is also important, so for these new players as soon as possible that we have this unit in the team. 

"This is why players from last season are extremely important because they know this feeling and I hope these new players will fit in the group as soon as possible." 

On his new deal: "Very soon. I will sign very soon, not yet. Easy decision, since day one, it's (an) easy decision." 

Hull next face Aston Villa at home at the MKM Stadium and a win could potentially launch the Tigers to the top of the league if results go their way.

 

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Premier LeagueSergej JakirovicHull CityArsenalCoventry

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