The Yorkshire club shocked many by securing promotion back to the promised land of the Premier League through the pay-offs last season.
Jakirovic’s side have shocked more now that they’re in the top flight, winning both of their games so farm including a memorable 2-0 victory over Man United in their first.
Hull have now confirmed that the Bosnian has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal, with an option for another 12-months, through to the end of the 2028/29 season.
Speaking to the club’s website, Jakirovic said: “I have felt the support from the club and our fans from the minute I arrived, so I am delighted that this journey will continue. Hull feels like my home and I’m excited for this journey to continue.
“Promotion to the Premier League is a dream come true. You have to believe in your work and we have a special group here who are sticking together as a family.
“We have shown in our first games of the season that we can compete at this level and be dangerous.
“We will, of course, continue to work hard and perform in a way that makes our supporters proud.”