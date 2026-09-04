Hull City have confirmed that manager Sergej Jakirovic has been rewarded with a new contract following their impressive start to life back in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire club shocked many by securing promotion back to the promised land of the Premier League through the pay-offs last season.

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Jakirovic’s side have shocked more now that they’re in the top flight, winning both of their games so farm including a memorable 2-0 victory over Man United in their first.

Hull have now confirmed that the Bosnian has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal, with an option for another 12-months, through to the end of the 2028/29 season.

Speaking to the club’s website, Jakirovic said: “I have felt the support from the club and our fans from the minute I arrived, so I am delighted that this journey will continue. Hull feels like my home and I’m excited for this journey to continue.

“Promotion to the Premier League is a dream come true. You have to believe in your work and we have a special group here who are sticking together as a family.

“We have shown in our first games of the season that we can compete at this level and be dangerous.

“We will, of course, continue to work hard and perform in a way that makes our supporters proud.”