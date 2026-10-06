How England and Kane made easy work of Czech Republic

Thomas Tuchel made four changes to the England side that demolished Croatia 7-0 in their last fixture, but one of those wasn't Harry Kane, who was making his record-equalling 125th appearance for the Three Lions.

The Czech Republic, on a run of three successive defeats under new manager Santi Denia, were looking for their first win at Wembley Stadium, having not emerged victorious on any of their previous visits to the home of football (L6, D2).

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Denia, already under pressure given that he could equal a record from 1973 of having lost his first four games in charge, was brave in his team selection, changing seven players from their defeat against Spain.

Rogers lively & Pickford shaky in the opening exchanges

One of Tuchel's changes, Morgan Rogers, was lively in the opening exchanges, winning three out of four one-on-ones, including a free-kick in a dangerous area, and another replacement for this game, Trent Alexander-Arnold, went close with England's first goalbound effort from the dead ball.

Although Jordan Pickford had a 100% pass completion by the 10-minute mark, he'd looked particularly shaky and was almost caught in possession twice.

A number of England players took time to get going, and that gave the visitors some encouragement, even if the Czechs only had Alex Kral's tame off-target shot to show for their efforts.

Jude Bellingham, often so reliable for the Three Lions, had already lost possession four times in the opening 25 minutes, inviting pressure onto the hosts' back four.

Coufal and Kane give England breathing space

Just a minute later, Kane's inviting cross was turned into his own net by ex-West Ham right-back and Czech captain, Vladimir Coufal.

That would spell danger for the visitors, given that England had avoided defeat in their last nine Nations League matches (since a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands on 6th June 2019) when scoring first.

Two-thirds of the possession from the hosts ensured that the Czech Republic were made to work hard for even the smallest advantage, though defensively the visitors were tight and compact for the most part, and that helped to frustrate the England attack.

That was until Kane lashed home his 90th England goal (and 32nd at Wembley) thanks to a magnificent volleyed cross from Rogers.

Both the Bayern and Chelsea men had managed seven touches each in the opposition box by half-time, with Martin Vitik having the Czech Republic's solitary touch in the England area, to evidence just how on top the hosts were.

Whilst Kane was always likely to write the headlines, Rogers' first-half performance deserved plaudits. 10 passes into the final third, 14 of 15 passes completed successfully, two of three dribbles completed... he'd certainly given Tuchel some food for thought in the position that Bukayo Saka would normally play.

Morgan Rogers' match card Flashscore

More of the same

The pattern of the second half soon settled into a similar one to the first forty-five, with Rogers again heavily involved, setting up a decent chance for Bellingham.

Kane had already grazed the crossbar before a typical downward header from the No.9, connecting to Lewis Hall's corner, extended England's lead further.

As the hour mark approached, it really had been a disappointing performance from Denia's side, who still hadn't managed another effort on or off target.

Much of the reason for that was because of the defensive excellence of Marc Guehi and Jarell Quansah, with the Man City centre-back winning 100% of his tackles and aerial duels, as well as five of his seven ground one-on-ones.

Czech frustration

With the game beyond them, the visitors appeared to resort to making unnecessary challenges, and one or two England players were lucky to avoid injury.

England vs Czechia - Momentum shift Flashscore

Eberechi Eze had begun to enjoy himself in midfield and, along with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Rogers, had won five of his nine total duels with 20 minutes left to play.

The Arsenal man had also completed 33 of his 36 passes (91.7%), and had two efforts at goal, in what was a free-flowing and confident showing.

Just as pleasing for Tuchel will have been the chance to be able to bring on the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, James Garner, Jarrad Branthwaite and Rio Ngumoha for the final stages of the game.

Huge difference in class

Eleven minutes after coming on, and as England began to ease up on the accelerator, Roman Majek blasted Czechia's second effort at goal just wide.

Kane then received a deserved standing ovation after making way for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Harry Kane's match card Flashscore

The difference in class had been clear throughout, and the numbers made for awful reading for Denia and his squad.

Seven total dribbles compared to 24 for England, seven total crosses (nine for England), 35.6% total possession (64.4% for England)... it was as easy a night's work as was possible to have for the hosts, who have clearly put their World Cup disappointment behind them.

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