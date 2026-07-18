Shearer says Arsenal must make "big moves in the transfer market" as they aim for Rogers

Alan Shearer has revealed that Arsenal must aim big this summer if they are defend their Premier League title.

Arsenal have made Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers their top forward target this summer as manager Mikel Arteta seeks to improve his attacking line ahead of the new campaign.

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Aside from confirming Piero Hincapie’s permanent move to the Emirates Stadium and the arrival of Illan Meslier, the Gunners are also working on a deal for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis in what is a huge shift at the side.

After an already busy summer, Shearer spoke to Betfair about how he believes the club are on the right track to defend their title and to ward off rivals from swiping it away.

“Arsenal have had to make big moves in the transfer market. You have to sign two or three big hitters when you're the champions because you have to freshen it up and you have to go again and you look at the energy and everything else and they were the best time to do it last season. So, I'm not surprised and I do think that they'll do more business and they'll get at least one, maybe two big, big signings over the line, I think.

“I think the chasing pack can catch up to them next season, yeah, I think because all the others will do the same in the transfer window. City will do it and Liverpool will do it. Man United are trying to push as well. So, the others are going to spend a fortune as well. Now the World Cup's over. You'll see a lot of business starting.

“I think Arsenal have to make signings. I think even you go back to Sir Alex's days and Pep's days, the best time to sign is when you're strong, you know, and you have to do that just to keep that hunger in and around the squad.”

Signing Tzolis and Rogers would improve Arsenal's already deadly attack that will put the fear in opponents next season where the North London side are favourites to lift the title again.