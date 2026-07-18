Flashscore sources: Arsenal forging ahead with Morgan Rogers transfer this summer

Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Morgan Rogers, despite closing in on a deal for Christos Tzolis.

Earlier this week, Flashscore revealed that Arsenal were watching the England-Argentina semi-final closely, with plans to accelerate moves for both Rogers and Julian Alvarez when the opportunity arose.

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Sources have now confirmed that initial contact has been made over a potential move for Rogers, with the groundwork being laid ahead of more formal negotiations.

Arsenal's verbal agreement to sign Tzolis for £34 million from Club Brugge had prompted some supporters to question whether a deal for Rogers would remain a priority, given both players operate in attacking positions.

However, sources have consistently maintained that Rogers remains Arsenal's leading attacking target this summer and that both players will have key roles if signed.

Arsenal view the Aston Villa star as the player most capable of adding the extra goals and creativity they want next season, given his pedigree and experience in the league.

As a result, Arsenal are now working to establish the financial framework required to complete a deal.

There are no concerns over agreeing personal terms, with the club already aware that Rogers is keen on the move.

The main obstacle is Villa's valuation. While Arsenal know they will have to pay a premium, they are seeking clarity on exactly how much it would take to convince Villa to sell.

Current information suggests Villa would demand £130 million for the England international, and Arsenal will attempt negotiations below that level initially.

Rogers' recent stats Flashscore

Arsenal are not deterred by the hefty transfer fee though. They have already generated funds by selling Leandro Trossard to Besiktas as part of their summer overhaul, while Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus could also leave if suitable offers are received.

Any further departures would only strengthen the club's position as they look to finance a blockbuster move for Rogers - who has also been linked with Tottenham this week.

Arsenal view Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as an alternative option in the event of failing to reach an agreement with Villa for Rogers.