Honest Ahanor's imminent Premier League move confirms sad trend for Italian football

18-year-old defender Honest Ahano,r one of the most promising prospects in Italian football, is about to follow in the footsteps of Marco Palestra. His destination: Chelsea, who will immediately loan him to Crystal Palace after signing him for an eye-watering fee.

Some players seem destined for the Premier League. That’s the case for Ahanor, whose name is English and whose Nigerian family has historical ties to Britain due to longstanding colonial connections.

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The move of the 2008-born player from Atalanta to Chelsea, however, is just the latest confirmation of a trend that resembles a diaspora of young Italian talents. In fact, the defender is set to become the 13th Italian player in the Premier League.

His journey is quite unexpected, considering that last year he was making progress with the Lombard side, but no one really thought he would leave after just one season. Yet, his huge potential convinced the Blues to take a gamble on him.

The gamble won’t be immediate, though, as the defender will be loaned to Crystal Palace to gain experience in the Premier League and the Europa League.

Honest Abanhor's latest matches Flashscore

Common trend

The current situation is particularly interesting: In the 2026/27 Premier League season, there are already 12 Italian players, including the new summer arrivals.

The Italians who will take the field in England this year are Donnarumma, Calafiori, Savona, Chiesa, Tonali, Udogie, Kayode, Gnonto, Palestra, Ruggeri, Di Gregorio and Leoni, who is recovering from a very serious knee injury.

While Guglielmo Vicario has gone the other way, returning to Italy to guard the goal for Juventus, it’s clear that the prevailing trend is now to leave the Mediterranean and cross the Channel.

This trend, a sad reflection of Serie A and the mediocrity of Italian football and its domestic product as a whole, is mainly due to the extremely high salaries offered by Premier League clubs. But that’s not the only reason.

The appeal of the Premier League, which for at least a decade has been the most exciting in terms of style and intensity, is undeniable. And Ahanor’s move from the relatively provincial reality of Bergamo to a London that pulls the strings of European football is certainly a sign of growth.

Yet, it might be a growth that comes too quickly. The kind that can unravel you.

Too soon?

What’s still unclear is whether this strong, direct leap to the continent’s biggest stage might end up being counterproductive for the players. In this regard, it’s worth recalling how many Italians have actually managed to establish themselves in England in recent years - and in a meaningful way.

The exception of the national team captain, Donnarumma, only proves the harsh rule. Apart from Tonali, none are undisputed starters in a team with real ambitions - even though the true level of a Tottenham side that, under Roberto De Zerbi that have lost their first two matches still needs to be measured.

So Ahanor will have to cut his teeth at a club like Palace, which is definitely on the rise and where he can gradually step up his game.

And if he succeeds, next summer he could join his compatriot Palestra at Stamford Bridge. He too came from Atalanta - after a spell at Cagliari - and chose the British Isles over Inter. Was it the right choice?