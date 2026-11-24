Andreas Helmersen scored a 92nd-minute winner as Bodo/Glimt snatched a last-gasp 1-0 win over LASK in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), stretching their unbeaten home run in European competition to eight games in the process (W7, D1).

Having won 10 of their last 12 matches on home soil (D1, L1), Kjetil Knutsen’s side edged a closely fought opening 20 minutes in Bodo. Clear-cut opportunities were hard to come by, though, as LASK threatened a breakthrough shortly before the half-hour mark, when Yvan Dibango’s speculative cross bounced off the top of the crossbar.

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The hosts continued to see plenty of the ball as the first half progressed, with Ole Blomberg providing a constant outlet on the right wing.

The Norwegian saw a powerful strike blocked by the head of Miguel Freckleton, before Sondre Auklend spurned Glimt’s best chance of the half, firing wide from close range after a clever pass by Jens Hauge.

Match momentum Flashscore

Victorious in all four of their previous European games against Norwegian opposition, LASK looked to up the ante at the start of the second period.

However, it was Knutsen’s men who remained the more dangerous in the final third, as Ola Brynhildsen dinked an effort over Lukas Jungwirth, only for Xavier Mbuyamba to race back and clear in the nick of time. At the other end, the visitors wasted a golden chance themselves, with Dibango skewing a strike wide of the far post from eight yards.

Both sides pushed for a late winner with time heading into the final quarter-hour, but Jungwirth stood firm in the LASK goal, thwarting a powerful free-kick from Patrick Berg.

Undeterred, the hosts’ pressure finally paid dividends in the second minute of stoppage time, when Fredrik Bjorkan’s deflected cross was headed over the line at the back post by substitute Helmersen.

That dramatic winner sent the home support into raptures, as Glimt secured a vital three points in their pursuit of a top-24 finish in the league phase.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Fredrik Bjorkan (Bodo/Glimt)