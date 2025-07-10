Heitinga rules out bringing Dusan Tadic back to Ajax

Tadic during his time at Ajax

Following months of speculation, Ajax manager Johnny Heitinga has ruled out bringing former player Dusan Tadic back to the club.

Tadic became an Ajax legend during his time in Amsterdam, from 2018 to 2023, scoring 105 goals in 241 games and captaining the side for many of them.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Dutch giants wanted to re-sign the 36-year-old, now a free agent after leaving Fenerbahce.

Their desire to do so reportedly played a part in manager Francesco Farioli leaving, with it being one of the many transfer plans the Italian was unhappy with.

However, new coach Heitinga has now ruled out a return for the Serbian forward.

"We're not going to approach him," Heitinga said as per De Telegraaf.

"Why not? Because we focus on the players we have."

Daley Blind has also been linked with a return, but Heitinga declined to comment about the possibility of the defender rejoining.