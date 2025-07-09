FC Copenhagen sign Croatia international Dominik Kotarski

F.C. Copenhagen have announced the signing of Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski, who joins the club from Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki on a 5-year contract.

FCK sports director Sune Smith-Nielsen is thrilled with the signing and says, "Dominik is a goalkeeper with a firm foundation.

Advertisement Advertisement

“He has a good education from Dinamo Zagreb and Ajax, and this has given him a strong technical and tactical base. He has also performed well in both national leagues and European tournaments."

“He knows how to play under great pressure, and in clubs with high demands, and therefore we believe that he fits well in the F.C. Copenhagen environment."

Kotarski himself is looking forward to continuing his career in Copenhagen.

”I am thrilled to be here. F.C. Copenhagen are Scandinavia’s biggest club, and this is a big step in my career,” he says.

“I have followed the club and seen how they play with ambition both in the league and in Europe, and I will do everything to contribute to new successes."

The 25-year-old keeper has in recent seasons distinguished himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Greek top flight, and he received his football education at both Dinamo Zagreb and Ajax.

Kotarski has experience in European competition, having played several matches in European group games for PAOK and won the Greek championship with the club.

He has also made his debut for the Croatian A-national team, where he is listed for two matches, and he has previously played over 50 youth internationals for Croatia.