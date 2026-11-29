Hearts gained some measure of revenge on Celtic for missing out on last season's Scottish Premiership title by coming from behind to beat the champions 3-1 at Tynecastle.

Celtic struck in the dying minutes of the final match of the season in May to deny Hearts a first top-flight league title in 66 years.

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The Glasgow giants also thrashed the Jambos 7-1 when the sides met last month, but Celtic collapsed after going in front just before the hour mark.

A third defeat in nine league games sees Celtic fall two points behind rivals Rangers at the top of the table.

"There's a long way to go," said Celtic boss Martin O'Neill. "I said that to the boys in the dressing room, 'we'll still be challenging'."

O'Neill was infuriated after referee Nick Walsh stuck by his original decision not to award the visitors an early penalty despite being asked to review a trip on Luke McCowan by the VAR.

Camilo Duran's 16th goal of the season did put O'Neill's men in front after the break.

But the lead only lasted two minutes as Pierre Landry Kabore pounced to level.

Claudio Braga then rounded off a blistering Hearts counter-attack to put the home side in front before a stunning strike by Josh McPake made it 3-1.

"It was all about winning this game, getting our own back from what we did at Celtic Park," said Braga.

"It was not us there. Home game against any team, we need to have that pride, but this one was more emotional."

A sweet win for the Edinburgh side was soured, though, as Hearts confirmed a supporter has been arrested for making an alleged racist gesture towards Celtic’s South Korea international Yang Hyun-jun.

"The club is aware of an incident and allegation of racism involving a Hearts supporter and a Celtic player," said a Hearts statement.

"The supporter has been identified and arrested, and the club will continue to assist Police Scotland with their enquiries."