Ryan Naderi's retaken penalty nine minutes into added time sent Rangers top of the Scottish Premiership for the first time this season after coming from behind to beat Falkirk 2-1.

Celtic can regain top spot when they travel to Hearts on Sunday, but Rangers are building momentum after another late fightback to extend their unbeaten run to 15 games.

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Falkirk had won their previous six games to rise to third in the table and took the lead at Ibrox through Jacob Murrell's first-half penalty.

Rangers looked to have levelled just before the hour mark when Findlay Curtis calmly slotted home Naderi's cutback.

Standings Flashscore

However, a VAR review found the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.

Rangers piled forward and finally found a way through five minutes from time when Kevin Kelsy met a Badredine Bouanani cross to flick a header home.

The home side were then awarded a penalty five minutes into added time for a foul on Emmanuel Fernandez.

Naderi looked to have blown his chance to be the hero when his initial weak effort was saved by Scott Bain.

But the former Celtic goalkeeper had come off his line too early and Naderi made no mistake with the retake for his 12th goal of the season.

"I'd like us to be winning games a lot more comfortably but as I've said before, I think there is a resilience to us," said McInnes after a third consecutive win by a single goal.

"I don't need to like my players, but I prefer to like them, and I really love this team.

"I love how they are with each other and I actually feel that they all feel connected to getting the win."

St. Johnstone climbed into fifth with a stunning 7-2 win at local rivals Dundee United as Josh Campbell netted a hat-trick.

Kilmarnock moved to within two points of safety by beating fellow strugglers St. Mirren 4-1.

Aberdeen's positive start under new boss Mario Frick continued with a 2-0 win over Dundee, while Motherwell beat Hibernian 3-0.