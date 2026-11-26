An AFC Champions League Two match in the United Arab Emirates descended into farce on Wednesday night as the referee was substituted off at half-time following accusations of being drunk from players and staff.

37-year-old Hanna Hattab of Syria was officiating the match between the UAE's Al-Jazira and Iran's Gol Gahar in the group stage of the AFC Champions League 2, Asia's second-tier club competition.

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Hattab appeared to show symptoms of drowsiness and lacked sharpness and attentiveness during his interactions with players throughout the first half.

Hattab's fitness to referee was questioned by players and coaches of both teams when several contentious and at times baffling decisions were made, culminating in the seemingly random booking of Al-Jazira goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu.

Footage shows Al-Jazira's Brazilian midfielder Milson making a hard tackle on Gol Gahar's Soheil Sahraei, with Hattab blowing for a foul and then pausing to hear protests from both teams and inspect a potential injury to Sahraei.

After some deliberations, referee Hattab then called over Al-Jazira goalkeeper Destanoglu and showed him a yellow card, to the complete confusion of players from both teams.

Gol Gahar manager Mehdi Rahmati could be heard saying "the referee is drunk" to the fourth official, who stepped in to replace Hattab for the second half after both teams threatened to boycott the remainder of the match.

"The referee against Al Jazira was not in a normal state, and even Al Jazira's players told us the same thing," Gol Gahar team director Heydar Afsari said after the game.

"The club immediately informed the match officials and warned that we would not play if the situation remained the same."

"Al Jazira's number 77 (Milson) should have been sent off after his second foul, but the referee instead recorded the card under the opposing goalkeeper's name."

Hattab is on the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Elite refereeing panel and has been an international referee since 2015, overseeing several AFC tournaments from Asian Cups to Champions Leagues to World Cup qualifiers.

The accusations of drunkenness levelled at Hattab had not been confirmed, whilst there were no indications immediately after the match from the AFC of whether Hattab's performance would be investigated.

Omani journalist Issa Said reported the following morning local time that Hattab's loss of focus was caused by a severe bout of low blood sugar, whilst Hattab himself posted on social media that he would clarify "with full transparency and clarity" the reasoning behind the incident only after communicating with relevant parties.

Flashscore News is not alleging that Hattab was under the influence of any substance at the time of the match.