Bournemouth travel to the Abanca-Balaidos to talke on Celta Vigo as Europa League action continues.

Celta Vigo have only won two of their nine home matches across all tournaments this season (D3 L4) and suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Real Madrid in their latest clash.

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Bournemouth are on the other end of the scale and enter the clash on an outstanding nine-game winning streak across three different competitions, scoring 23 goals and conceding only twice.

Marco Rose's side are favourites to grab three points away from home on Thursday night in what is certainly one of the biggest games of the round.

Bournemouth vs Celta Vigo team news

Celta Vigo are missing Borja Iglesias (calf), Carl Starfelt (hamstring), Miguel Román (knee) and Hugo González (muscle injury).

Meanwhile, the Cherries are without Alex Tóth (hamstring), Julián Araujo (thigh) and Juanlu Sánchez (ankle).

Bournemouth vs Celta Vigo predicted line-ups

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup: Radu; Rodriguez, Yago, Alonso; Rueda, Moriba, Febas, Carreira; Aspas, Jutgla, Swedberg.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Di Gregorio; Smith, Hill, Diakite, Soler; Cook, Christie; Rayan, Adli, Tavernier; Kroupi.

Bournemouth vs Celta Vigo kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Estadio Balaidos, Vigo, Spain for a 17:45 kick-off, UK time. In the Uk the game can be watched on TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max.

Form

Bournemouth: WWWWW

Celta Vigo: DLLDW

Key stats

The two clubs have never previously faced each other, and victory would make Bournemouth the first English club to win its opening five matches in a major European competition.

Bournemouth are 2nd with 12 points, while Celta Vigo are 27th with three points.

Celta have won just two of their nine home matches in all competitions this season, but reached the Europa League quarter-finals last season and were eliminated by Freiburg 6-1 on aggregate.