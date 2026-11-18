'He can lead us' - Emi Martinez names Argentina's new number ten after Messi retirment

Emiliano Martinez has backed Nico Paz to make the Argentina number ten shirt his own following Lionel Messi's international retirement.

Argentina have entered their post-Messi era, and several young players are vying for that famous number ten shirt, previously worn by Diego Maradonna, and, of course, Messi.

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Paz, 22, shone in Argentina’s 7-0 friendly win over Costa Rica on Tuesday (November 17), bagging a brace before coming off at half time.

Speaking after the game, Martinez backed the Como sensation to become Argentina’s next number ten.

“I see him becoming more and more integrated into the group,” Martinez said.

“Obviously, he needs that Argentine fighting spirit, and we’re helping him adapt. Honestly, he deserves this opportunity; he deserves to be here playing. The goals he’s scoring are a bonus.

“If he maintains this humility, this current form, Nico Paz can clearly wear the No. 10 for Argentina and shoulder that responsibility. We need players like him, who feel like leaders. He can lead us to win many matches.

“We have to help him. We are a national team. There are no egos here. There is hard work, humility, and respect.”