Uruguay seal upset win over Argentina in first game since Messi's exit

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Uruguay's players celebrate their win in Argentina
Uruguay's players celebrate their win in ArgentinaRodrigo Valle / Reuters

Argentina suffered a 2-1 defeat against Uruguay on Friday in their first game since Lionel Messi's retirement from international football.

A second-half own goal by Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi followed by a fluky effort from Uruguay midfielder Maxi Araujo sealed defeat for the 2026 World Cup runners-up.

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Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alavarez gave Argentina hope of a comeback with a 73rd-minute strike, but Uruguay held on to clinch a third victory for new manager Diego Forlan.

Messi played his final game for Argentina in an emotional farewell friendly victory over Benin last month, calling time on a glittering career that spanned 207 caps and 125 goals.

With the 39-year-old genius missing, Argentina struggled to break down a resilient Uruguay team for long stretches of Friday's friendly.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Nico Paz had Argentina's best chance of the first half, but saw his shot well-saved by Uruguay goalkeeper Cristopher Fiermarin.

Uruguay made the breakthrough soon after half-time when a Giorgian de Arrascaeta free-kick from the left caused chaos in the Argentina defence.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez attempted to clear with a header, but his effort instead cannoned off teammate Balerdi and into the net.

De Arrascaeta then set up Uruguay's second in the 53rd minute, his corner appearing to hit Araujo's shoulder before looping high into the net.

Alvarez pulled a goal back midway through the half, and had another good chance in stoppage time, but Uruguay closed out the win.

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UruguayArgentinaLionel MessiJulian AlvarezMaximiliano AraujoLeonardo BalerdiGiorgian de ArrascaetaCristopher FiermarinNico PazLisandro MartinezFriendly International

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