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Hansi Flick calls up Israeli football starlet Orian Goren for El Clasico clash

Orian Goren
Orian GorenJOSÉ BRETÓN / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

The young midfielder comes into the squad as a replacement for the injured Dani Olmo. Although he is expected to start on the bench, he has not been ruled out of playing some part in El Clásico.

Orian Goren, just 17, joined La Masía at youth level. Born in Savyon, Israel, in 2009, he is a midfielder who usually operates as an interior but can also play as a playmaker or in the No. 10 role. He is an Israel Under-21 international.

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Goren also holds Czech nationality, meaning he does not occupy a non-EU player spot. The talented midfielder has impressed for the reserve side and caught Flick's eye with his quality and ability to read matches. He has yet to make his official debut for Barcelona, but he did play in the Gamper, replacing Xavi Espart.

Another academy player included in the squad is Álex Campos, although the centre-back was already called up against PSG in the Champions League. The regulars Brian Fariñas and Hamza Abdelkarim are also included.

Squad

These are Barcelona's 23 players called up:

Goalkeepers: Joan García, Livakovic and Szczesny.

Defenders: Xavi Espart, Joao Cancelo, Balde, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín and Álex Campos.

Midfielders: Rodri, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Fermín, Gavi, Marc Bernal, Brian Fariñas and Orian Goren.

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha, Gordon, Adeyemi and Hamza Abdelkarim.

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