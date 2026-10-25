Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

PSG weigh goalkeeper signing following Safonov's Barcelona display

Liverpool vs Brighton game to be cancelled? Storm Boelo threatens to call off Sunday clash

Arsenal legend says Gyokeres is "not welcome anymore" and now he has "lost confidence"

Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news as Carrick hopes to avoid sack

Most read on Flashscore News

Football Tracker: Liverpool & Man Utd in action, Monaco facing Lille in Ligue 1

Infantino says the 'vast majority' of nations back him, tells critics to 'move on'

Arsenal ease past Everton to draw level with Man City at the top of the league

Top seed Rybakina overcomes Shnaider to set up Ningbo final with Fernandez

Thibaut Courtois will miss El Clasico! Huge blow for Real Madrid as Lunin steps up

Thibaut Courtois will miss El Clasico! Huge blow for Real Madrid as Lunin steps up
Thibaut Courtois will miss El Clasico! Huge blow for Real Madrid as Lunin steps upREUTERS

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho will have to shuffle his side as Thibaut Courtois is ruled out of the Barcelona test.

Camp Nou will host the latest instalment of El Clasico on Sunday night, as Barcelona and Real Madrid lock horns in what should be a thrilling clash.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mourinho's side will enter this match off the back of a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, while they also beat Sevilla 4-1 in La Liga last weekend as form picks up for Los Blancos.

A loss to Barcelona would see their biggest rivals go nine points clear of them, a loss which could end their titles early in what would be a devastating result.

However, as Madrid seek an iconic victory, Courtois has been ruled out, as confirmed by the club on Sunday morning.

"Courtois is a last-minute drop due to a flu process for tonight’s match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, corresponding to the tenth day of the league. Instead, he enters the Illia Voloshyn call."

Courtois has featured 12 times across all competitions this season and has conceded 14 goals, keeping just two clean sheets.

Reports state he will be replaced by Andriy Lunin in what would be the 27-year-old's first appearance this season under Mourinho, who knows his chances of grabbing a result have no decreased.

Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip) and Raul Asencio (leg) are also all missing for a weakened Madrid side, in what now seems an almost impossible victory away from home.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Thibaut CourtoisAndriy LuninReal MadridBarcelonaLaLiga

Related Articles

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has "tremendous respect" for Jose Mourinho ahead of El Clasico

Mourinho: Comparisons between Real Madrid and Barcelona are "unfair" ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Confirmed team news as Barcelona aim to extend ruthless streak