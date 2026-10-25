Thibaut Courtois will miss El Clasico! Huge blow for Real Madrid as Lunin steps up

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho will have to shuffle his side as Thibaut Courtois is ruled out of the Barcelona test.

Camp Nou will host the latest instalment of El Clasico on Sunday night, as Barcelona and Real Madrid lock horns in what should be a thrilling clash.

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Mourinho's side will enter this match off the back of a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, while they also beat Sevilla 4-1 in La Liga last weekend as form picks up for Los Blancos.

A loss to Barcelona would see their biggest rivals go nine points clear of them, a loss which could end their titles early in what would be a devastating result.

However, as Madrid seek an iconic victory, Courtois has been ruled out, as confirmed by the club on Sunday morning.

"Courtois is a last-minute drop due to a flu process for tonight’s match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, corresponding to the tenth day of the league. Instead, he enters the Illia Voloshyn call."

Courtois has featured 12 times across all competitions this season and has conceded 14 goals, keeping just two clean sheets.

Reports state he will be replaced by Andriy Lunin in what would be the 27-year-old's first appearance this season under Mourinho, who knows his chances of grabbing a result have no decreased.

Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip) and Raul Asencio (leg) are also all missing for a weakened Madrid side, in what now seems an almost impossible victory away from home.