Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Denmark coach Hjulmand furious with VAR calls in Germany defeat

Denmark coach Hjulmand furious with VAR calls in Germany defeat
Denmark coach Hjulmand furious with VAR calls in Germany defeat
Denmark coach Hjulmand furious with VAR calls in Germany defeatAction Plus
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand was left furious after their Euros defeat to Germany.

The Danes are  out at the round 16 stage after a 2-0 loss to the hosts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Denmark were denied a goal by VAR after Crystal Palace defender Joachim Anderson's effort was chalked off for offside against teammate Thomas Delaney.

Then Anderson was judged to have handled the ball inside the Denmark area, leading to Kai Havertz to convert his penalty for Germany.

"I must congratulate Germany but the game was decided by two VAR decisions. I have the picture on my phone here. It is offside by one centimetre," said Hjulmand.

"And I am so tired of the ridiculous handball rule. We cannot make our defenders run with their hands behind their back. It's frustrating. This is not how football is supposed to be.

"I'm not against VAR but we have to be quicker and improve it. In my opinion, the decision should be as clear as the moon and not like we saw today."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEuro
Related Articles
England coach Southgate: I want to stay here
Slovakia midfielder Duda: England expectation too much for their players
Liverpool hero Skrtel: Slovakia can beat disappointing England