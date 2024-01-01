England coach Southgate: I want to stay here

England coach Gareth Southgate has urged fans to get behind his players ahead of their Euros clash with Slovakia.

England meet Slovakia in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Southgate said, "It’s a young team. It’s a team that can be influenced by the fans in a really positive way so they need that love, they need that support, they need that vocal support they had the other night — particularly in the second half.

"And it can only help them give more and more so that’s my reason for being here to lead the team and try to give my country the best chance of winning."

Southgate added, "I’m enjoying being here.

"I want to be here for another fortnight. I’ve got nothing to rush back for. I’m looking forward to a few more days here."