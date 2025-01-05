Isco delighted to prove Betis matchwinner at Huesca

Isco was delighted to prove the matchwinner for Real Betis' win at Copa del Rey opponents Huesca.

Isco struck for the 1-0 win in the round of 32.

He later said, "Yes, happy with the goal, especially because it was very important to win to start the year well. We suffered, but we did it: it was what we wanted.

"Yes, we are a bit lacking in finishing matches, in being a bit more effective in front of goal and, well, in the end football is difficult, there is a lot of competition today. Huesca is a team that was doing things very well in their field and this cost us a lot. And nothing, there are no secrets to continuing to improve."

Closing on the applause from the El Alcoraz stadium, Isco added: "Yes, well, the truth is that it is always nice to be loved on a pitch that is not yours. Grateful and eager to continue playing, to continue increasing the pace, to continue improving and, hopefully, to finish the championship in the best possible way."