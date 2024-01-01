Michel praises Girona players after PSG defeat; defends Gazzaniga

Girona coach Michel was proud of his players in defeat at PSG on their Champions League debut.

An error from Paulo Gazzaniga on 90 minutes handed the hosts a 1-0 win on Wednesday night.

Michel later said: "We have given a good image at club level and on the pitch. We are a humble club and we wanted to enjoy it. It helps us continue to grow, PSG was better and the goal could have come earlier.

"Our first experience in the Champions League... In the first action we were seen to be nervous but as the game progressed we improved. We had a good first half but in the second they sank us and we were defending too much."

On Gazzaniga, he said: "We can all pass, mistakes happen in football and you have to live with them. You have to be humble and all the players have given their all."

"The dressing room is upset. The game seemed long to us, Gazzaniga made two or three good saves, but we have to be proud of what we did and how. We have been working and growing for three years.

"We are far from Barça and PSG but today we competed well. We have been doing things well for a while and that is why I want the new players to learn from the veterans who have suffered in the second division. A team is not built overnight.

"We have to take it game by game and we have to add points, obviously if we want to go from 9th to 24th. Now we are thinking about Valencia and the only thing I am convinced of is that we will compete in every game because I have seen personality on a stage like this, one of the greats in Europe."