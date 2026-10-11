Djurgarden beat Hammarby in 'El Plastico' to snatch second place

Djurgarden were victorious over fellow 3Arena tenants Hammarby to overtake their neighbours and go second in Allsvenskan, while bragging rights in the Gothenburg derby went to Hacken, who breezed past struggling Orgryte.

Hammarby 0-1 Djurgarden

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After a draw in the reverse fixture and a 1-0 win for Hammarby in last season's Svenska Cupen, it's honours even for 2026 in the Stockholm derby known colloquially as el Plastico, owing to the 3Arena's artificial surface the two teams call home.

As well as Djurgarden, the big winners from this match are league leaders Sirius, for whom a draw or Djurgarden win would see them finish the round 10 points clear, rather than eight had Hammarby made it three wins in a row.

Instead, Djurgarden bounced back from their loss to Elfsborg before the international break to make it six wins in their last seven in the league and become Sirius' nearest challengers once again.

Things could have been so different had Jacob Rinne not made a brilliant one-on-one save to deny Nahir Besara after a sloppy backpass from Bo Hegland, but Djurgarden quickly regrouped, and Kristian Lien tested Warner Hahn with a looping header.

The only goal of the match arrived in first-half added time, and though it won't show up on his stats, Jeppe Okkels deserves credit for skipping away from challenges on halfway before going on a driving run to the edge of the area where he squared to Kristian Lien, and the Norwegian selflessly laid the ball off for his compatriot Hegland, who more than atoned for his earlier error by guiding the ball into the bottom corner.

Hammarby last failed to score in a domestic match in May, but when they were most desperate for a goal, their form deserted them, plus, they found Rinne impossible to beat, as he made six saves for the "visitors" to close out the precious victory.

Hacken 3-0 Orgryte

Orgryte made the short trip across town but did not experience any derby day magic, and instead stayed in 15th place with their third successive defeat, while Hacken climbed back to fourth in the table, four points behind Hammarby having gone unbeaten in four matches.

Julius Lindberg broke the deadlock in just the seventh minute by sweeping home a low centre from Adrian Svanback, then the forward added his second in added time at the end of the first half, taking aim from 25 yards out, giving the goalkeeper no chance with a low effort that sailed into the bottom corner.

Before the hour mark, the comfortable afternoon for Hacken was complete when Gustav Lindgren squared the ball across the area for Svanback, whose deflected effort flew into the net. OIS are five points from absolute safety, while it's two wins on the spin for Getingarna.

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