Haaland brace secures Norway's first win over Scandinavian rivals Denmark in 28 years

An Erling Haaland brace helped Norway to a 3-2 victory over Denmark in their opening UEFA Nations League match, marking their first-ever competitive win over De Rod-Hvide.

Stale Solbakken’s side looked keen to entertain in their first match since the World Cup, but the visitors initially stood firm and had the game’s first shot when Patrick Dorgu cut inside Fredrik Aursnes and hit a strike that Orjan Nyland denied.

Advertisement Advertisement

It still didn’t take long for Norway to go ahead, though, and Oscar Bobb – who patiently held his run to stay onside for Martin Odegaard’s pass – curled the ball inside the far post with 14 minutes on the clock.

Norway’s second came just four minutes later, as Haaland laid off the ball from Nyland’s long pass and got into the box, before meeting Antonio Nusa’s through ball with a shot that snuck through Filip Jorgensen’s legs.

But just when it looked like Norway might run away with things, Mikkel Damsgaard renewed Danish hopes with a superb free-kick that left Nyland rooted.

There was a scare when Odegaard completely cut open Brian Riemer’s backline with a ball for Haaland, but Jorgensen did well to deny Patrick Berg when he was teed up by the striker. Nyland then ensured he wasn’t beaten by another eye-catching strike, tipping Joakim Maehle’s effort over the crossbar.

Norway - Denmark - Match Stats Flashscore

Haaland asked a question of Jorgensen with a shot from the edge of the box shortly after the restart, but Denmark applied pressure in their search for an equaliser as Rasmus Hojlund saw a shot blocked before Rasmus Kristensen collected the ball from a loose Nusa touch but hit a tame strike. That pressure eventually told on the hour mark, when Nyland saved Hjulmand’s initial header from a Dorgu corner but couldn’t get to Hojlund’s rebound.

Hungry for more, the Danish striker saw an emphatic effort awkwardly tipped onto the post and behind soon after, before Thelo Aasgaard had an attempt blocked at the other end. There was no stopping Haaland, though, as the striker provided a clinical finish to Odegaard’s pass from a short corner to renew Norway’s lead in the 74th minute.

Having initially been booked for pulling down Dorgu, David Wolfe received a second yellow for bundling over Gustav Isaksen in the 94th minute. Even so, Norway secured the victory that took their unbeaten run in Oslo to 14 matches, with the streak stretching back to March 2024. In contrast, Denmark are now winless in their last six away Nations League matches.