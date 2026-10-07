'No reason' to block Man City's Champions League path in 2027/28

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Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.Profimedia

Manchester City could still play in the UEFA Champions League next season even if they are relegated from the Premier League in the coming months.

The club have appealed after being found guilty of breaching 114 rules relating to Premier League financial regulations last month and their punishment could be unprecedented.

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Among the possible sanctions levied at City is the threat of a huge points deduction - and being hit by an enforced drop out of the top-flight for at least the 2027/28 season - and possibly a portion of the current campaign.

That is unlikely, but if it does happen - or if City fail to qualify for the UCL via domestic route in 2027 - they could still be given a licence to play in Europe's top competition by UEFA.

That's the update from a BBC Sport report which states 'senior figures in English football are concerned this could happen' particularly if an appeal drags on.

The issue of City's licence has been raised with UEFA, but it not currently being looked into, until the Premier League pass a final verdict. 

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