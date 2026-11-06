Gronbaek screamer helps Hamburg thrash 10-man Borussia Monchengladbach

Hamburger SV recorded a third successive home league win for the first time since returning to the Bundesliga, with a 3-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach leaving Die Fohlen bottom of the table after their worst ever nine-game start to a top-flight campaign.

Hoping to replicate their last league away game – which produced their first points of the season – Gladbach started strongly, but mistakes soon crept in and they were lucky that Patson Daka couldn’t beat Daniel Batz after cutting out Joe Scally’s errant backpass.

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That was of the visitors’ own making, but there was nothing they could do when Hamburg took the lead on 10 minutes, as Miro Muheim received it from Albert Sambi Lokonga in midfield before striking from distance and hitting the bottom-right corner – already his third goal from range this season.

Full of confidence, a silky passing move promised to make it two for the hosts, but Martin Adeline’s eventual shot was saved well by Batz.

Hamburg continued to dominate but still had to rely on Daniel Heuer Fernandes to save Zento Uno’s powerful drive, before Batz did similarly well to keep out David Moller Wolfe at the other end.

The hosts’ good work was undone, however, right at the end of the half when a cross was cleared to Joe Scally on the edge of the box. The American scuffed his effort, but it took a nick off Robin Hack and bounced past a helpless Heuer Fernandes.

HSV - Gladbach - Match Momentum Flashscore

Gladbach’s fortunes changed as the second half got underway, though, with Ko Itakura shown a second yellow card for pulling down Muheim as he spun past.

Hamburg remained calm and took advantage 10 minutes later, as Albert Gronbaek was played into the area and pulled it back for an unmarked Shafiq Nandja, who expertly found the net for the first time in senior football.

It wasn’t all the hosts’ way, with Sebastiaan Bornauw having to atone for a mistake by making a goal-saving block, but Gronbaek all but sealed things with 20 minutes to go, sending a thunderous right-footed strike fading into Batz’s top-right corner.

Newly called-up to the Germany national team, Gladbach’s young star Wael Mohya curled over in an attempt to respond, but it was comfortable in the end for Hamburg, who could have had more themselves.

A three-game losing streak is vanquished by Die Rothosen, who have won four of their last five home league matches. It’s not looking so rosy for Alexander Blessin’s side, though their drastic recovery from a similar start last season will inspire confidence at Borussia-Park.