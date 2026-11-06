Tuchel says Jobe Bellingham "deserves" England call up: He is happy and eager to impress!

England boss has explained his decision to include Jobe Bellingham in his latest squad.

Jobe will join his older brother Jude Bellingham in the senior squad for the first time in what is a fairytale moment for the siblings.

Advertisement Advertisement

At 21 years old, Jobe Bellingham plays for Jude’s former club Borussia Dortmund, which he joined from Sunderland in the summer of 2025.

Jude has established himself as one of England's leading midfielders, scoring seven goals at the World Cup over the summer as his brother cheered him on from the sidelines.

Tuchel was asked about calling up Jobe for the first time and admitted that U21 manager Lee Carsley had an influence.

"Lee Carsley has been talking highly about Jobe for weeks and months, that he deserves it if there is a spot and a possibility to join and to make an impression in the first team. He had good matches and is on a good run of form with Dortmund so he deserves to be with us.

"He is a more defensive player than his brother. Good on the ball, good physique, big body, technical player who can keep possession. It is up to him now. We only have Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare and it will be difficult because (in the last camp) we developed some new patterns, some new behaviours. It will be hard (for him to pick that up in two days) but it is up to him. He is excited, happy and eager to impress which is the best foundation to have a good camp."

Jobe is following a remarkably similar pathway to Jude, who also played for Borussia Dortmund before moving to Real Madrid. The brothers will face Croatia and Spain in the Nations League over the next week as they seek to start together.