Ghana draw Ecuador, Uzbekistan in World Cup play-offs

The Black Queens haven't played at a World Cup in almost two decades

Ghana’s Black Queens have been drawn against Ecuador, Uzbekistan and Papua New Guinea in the preliminary phase of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Off Tournament.

The Black Queens secured their place in the inter-confederation play-offs after beating Ivory Coast 2-1 in a WAFCON play-in match, with the result earning Ghana one of Africa’s two places in the tournament. South Africa claimed the other spot after defeating Nigeria.

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Ghana’s last appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup came in 2007, meaning the Black Queens have now gone almost two decades without qualifying for the tournament. Their three previous appearances came in 1999, 2003 and 2007.

The 2027 World Cup in Brazil will therefore present a major opportunity for Ghana to end that long wait.

Demanding preliminary phase

The inter-confederation play-off tournament has been designed as a two-phase competition involving 10 teams competing for the final three places at the 2027 World Cup.

The preliminary phase will feature six teams, namely: Ghana and South Africa from Africa, Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei from Asia, Ecuador from South America and Papua New Guinea from Oceania. The matches will be played at a centralised venue between November 24th and December 5th, 2026.

Each of the six teams will play three matches. Rather than being a conventional group stage, FIFA has created three predefined pathways, with each nation playing three opponents during the phase. At the end of those matches, the two best-performing teams overall will advance to the final phase.

The Black Queens must finish among the top two teams across the preliminary phase to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Ghana will face Ecuador, Uzbekistan and Papua New Guinea in that phase, giving the Black Queens three opportunities to accumulate the results required to finish in the top two.

What happens in the final phase?

The final phase of the play-off tournament is scheduled for the international window between February 23rd and March 6th, 2027.

The two teams that emerge from the preliminary phase will be joined by four nations that qualify directly for the final phase: two teams from CONCACAF, Venezuela from CONMEBOL and one team from UEFA.

Those six teams will then be divided into three pathways.

Unlike the preliminary phase, there will be no round-robin format at this stage. Each pathway will be decided by a single knockout match, meaning a team will need to win its final-phase fixture to claim one of the three remaining tickets to the Women's World Cup.

For Ghana, qualification is therefore straightforward in principle but extremely difficult in execution: finish in the top two in the preliminary phase, then win a single decisive final-phase match.

A second chance after the WAFCON disappointment

The play-off route represents a second opportunity for the Black Queens after they missed out on automatic qualification through the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

CAF allocated four direct World Cup places to the WAFCON semi-finalists, while the four quarter-final losers entered play-in matches for the continent's two places in the inter-confederation play-offs. Ghana took advantage of that opportunity by defeating Ivory Coast.

That victory has kept Ghana's hopes alive and gives the team another chance to reach Brazil.

The Black Queens will now need to maintain their momentum against a very different group of opponents.

Ecuador bring South American experience, Uzbekistan arrive as one of Asia's stronger-ranked play-off teams, while Papua New Guinea represent the Oceania region after reaching the OFC qualifying final against New Zealand.

The 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup will be played in Brazil from June 24th to July 25th, making it the first edition of the women's tournament to be staged in South America.