Bihina reflects on Cameroon’s WAFCON triumph: ‘I’m no heroine’

Heroic during the penalty shootout against Morocco and decisive throughout the tournament, Michaely Bihina was one of the key architects of Cameroon’s very first Africa Cup of Nations title. Also voted best goalkeeper of the competition, the Benfica player looks back on the wild celebrations upon returning to Yaounde, coach Valentine Nguele’s methods, how she manages pressure thanks to 'hemle', and her 'job' - making crucial saves.

An interview with the star who keeps her feet on the ground despite her growing popularity, conducted with L'Equipe.

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How are you? The images of the atmosphere in Yaoundé when you returned to Cameroon went viral on social media, it was absolutely crazy. How have you been experiencing these last few days?

Michaely Bihina: "Thank you, I’m good, really good. We’re all so happy. We were given a wonderful welcome by the fans, who accompanied us from the airport all the way to our hotel. Those were truly unforgettable moments."

Did you expect to see so many people in the streets to welcome you?

"Honestly, I didn’t expect to see that many people along the way. I knew Cameroonians would celebrate, but I didn’t know it would be on that scale. It was a great experience, from the airport to the hotel. The people of Cameroon were there; they were happy, they celebrated with us, they thanked us. It was really amazing."

Michaely Bihina in the middle of the crowd in Yaounde, as the Cameroonian team arrived after their CAN 2026 triumph Photo par DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP

You still have a week of celebrations ahead. Has it sunk in that you are African champions?

"Yes, of course. Maybe not 100%, but a little bit. As the days go by, we’re realising the scale of what we’ve achieved. The people are emotional; they keep celebrating, even though we were crowned champions two or three days ago. The people are still with us, coming to take photos with us. They were really waiting for this first star."

Together with the rest of the team, you’ve just made history for Cameroon. How do you see this historic achievement?

"I think it inspires the new generations to believe in their dreams and to work hard."

'Winning this is a dream come true'

You’ve become a real star in Cameroon. How do you handle this status, being so much in the spotlight?

"I don’t think I’m Cameroon’s heroine, because there were 26 warriors in the squad and we all played every match, whether on the field or on the bench. I prefer to see it that way and keep the same mindset: always putting the team first. My job was to defend, to give the team confidence. That’s what I did."

Looking back, how did you experience this WAFCON? The team’s journey was incredible.

"For me, it was a dream come true, because it was already my first WAFCON. And to go from being called back in to becoming champions, that’s something heroic, something that will stay in our hearts forever. It’s historic.

It feels like you believed in your victory from the start of the tournament. Was that really the case?

"No, no, no, no. From the start, we didn’t know we would win, because honestly, our path was tough. If we had known we’d face Nigeria, the African champions, then Morocco, the hosts and runners-up, I’m not sure we would have believed we’d be champions. I think we approached every match with a lot of focus and determination. Our strength, I believe, is our mentality, along with a strong team spirit."

Three and a half years ago, Samuel Eto'o called you personally to promise that this team would win. How do you look back on the journey from that call to today’s triumph?

"Since that call until today, so much has happened. We lost matches, we were eliminated, there were some very tough times. The team was also going through a transition, so it was complicated. I think today, we say thank you to the federation president, Mr Samuel Eto'o, for his patience with us.

"That patience supported us throughout all the competitions. At every match, he was there to support us, to encourage us, to tell us how much he loves us. That also allows us to show him our love in return."

'The perfect time to try to turn things around'

After being knocked out in the play-offs and the staff change just before the tournament, how did you manage to build such a strong group in so little time?

"I think it was a lot of hard work, and above all, discipline. Every staff has its own way of working; this one made us embrace discipline and hard work. I think that’s what helped us become a good group."

Valentine Nguele took charge of the team just before the tournament. What do you think her arrival changed?

"It’s important to remember that coach Nguele is a real lioness, a former Indomitable Lioness. I think she passed on her indomitable spirit to us, and that’s what carried us, because she was always motivating us, reminding us of our goals: to give our best every time we step on the field, even if there are only five minutes left; you have to give it your all. I think all that motivation really helped us."

We saw Eto'o stand up and applaud several times during the tournament, especially in the final. What does his presence and pride mean to you?

"Seeing him in the stands, supporting us, celebrating every time we scored, means a lot to us. It shows how much he’s with us at every moment and how close he is to us."

Against Nigeria, you made your first big statement by knocking out the defending champions. You were named player of the match and were seen crying with your teammates at the final whistle. How did you experience that night?

"Actually, the day before the match, I told our captain, Aboudi (Onguene), that I love big games. And Nigeria had always dominated us in the past, so it was the perfect time to try to turn things around.

"I think that’s what motivated me, along with the support of my teammates who encouraged me. The day before the match, we worked hard, stuck to the game plan, and above all, stayed focused from start to finish. Nigeria is one of the best teams in Africa, so beating them has a special flavour."

Against Morocco, you saved a penalty at the very end of the match and then put on another show in the penalty shootout. How do you prepare for that kind of situation and how do you explain your ability to repeat these feats?

"I think the advantage we had during the penalty shootout was that Morocco was under pressure, playing at home in front of their fans. And we didn’t have many supporters in the stadium. The pressure was much more on Morocco. We managed our own pressure well, and that’s what took us to the final.

"The day before the match, I watched Morocco’s previous games, studied their penalties, gathered some information. I won’t reveal everything here but... I studied the Moroccan players’ tendencies, memorised their jersey numbers. All of that played a part."

'If I’m not calm, I’m not focused, and that puts the team in trouble'

You said you love big games, and you proved it in the quarter and semi-finals. The final, though, was much more controlled. How did you experience that match?

"The final was calmer because we managed to control the opponent’s attack. I think my defensive line did more work than I did. That kept me calm and relaxed, not as tense as in the previous matches."

In the 92nd minute of the final, with the result already secured, you were seen catching a free kick and lying down alone in your box. What were you thinking at that exact moment, when you felt it was really over?

"I told myself: 'That’s it, we’re almost there!' I think it was also a way to manage the clock. It felt like the match just wouldn’t end. But it was a great moment; I knew we were so close to the goal, so close to the title."

Between this calmer final and the nights when you carried the team under huge pressure, which did you prefer?

"I preferred the night of the final! (laughs) Because that’s the one that gave us our first title."

Watching you play, it seems like you’re completely free from pressure. Where does this apparent calm come from?

"Yes, it’s true. In every match, I try to stay as calm as possible, to reassure the team. Because if I’m not calm, I’m not focused and that puts the team in trouble defensively."

How do you manage to never show stress, even in the most important games?

"I think it’s also a mindset. In Cameroon, we cultivate mental strength. In our language, we call it hemlè: a state of mind that pushes us to fear nothing, to give everything on the field, to stay as calm as possible even in the toughest situations. Because nothing is impossible for Cameroonians."

"I feel honoured to be counted among the best goalkeepers in Cameroon"

You finished the tournament with the best goalkeeper award. How much does this individual honour mean to you?

"I want to thank my teammates, because they encouraged me a lot. The start wasn’t easy, especially against Mali, where we had some trouble getting into the tournament. I think the confidence they gave me carried me throughout the competition, along with staying as calm as possible when making decisions, even against the toughest teams.

"I think all of that played a part, along with focus, which allowed me to be the best goalkeeper of the tournament."

Alongside you was a very young defender, Myriam Maeva Nyadjou, 19 years old, whom you clearly guided a lot on positioning. How does the relationship between a goalkeeper and her defence work?

"Of course. As a goalkeeper, I always communicate with my defence. We try to build trust, to find solutions to the challenges we face, whether in training or during matches, to reassure everyone, to reassure the team. We communicate a lot, both on and off the field."

In Cameroon, some already compare you to Fabrice Ondoa and place you among the best goalkeepers in the country’s history. How do you feel about that kind of comparison?

"Personally, I feel honoured to be counted among the best goalkeepers in Cameroon, but I prefer not to dwell on it too much. For us, if I let it get to me, it would stop me from working even harder. I prefer to stay the same Michaely I am, keep working, keep improving, and give my best every time the country needs me."

Dream for the coming years

Now you’re qualified for the World Cup with Cameroon. Is that a dream?

"It’s a dream, like for every player. But for now, we’re not yet preparing for the World Cup, we’re still celebrating. I think the staff will decide who goes to the World Cup or not."

Speaking of the future: where do you stand with your club career? Are there any transfer offers on the table?

"For now, I’m still under contract with my club, Benfica. As for the different offers, I’m not saying there aren’t any, but my agency is handling that. I’m focused on the new season that’s about to start."

Finally: at just 22 years old, you’ve already won many titles and individual awards. What do you still dream of for the rest of your career?

"My dream for the coming years is to win even more trophies for Cameroon and why not win the World Cup, the Olympic Games..."