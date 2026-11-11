Ghana coach Bjorkegren targets double victory over Somalia

Kim Lars Bjorkegren will be leading Ghana for the first time.

Interim Black Stars head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren says Ghana are targeting maximum points from their two matches against Somalia as they look to revive their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

Ghana host Somalia at the Essipong Stadium in the first of the two encounters before travelling for the return fixture, with the Black Stars aware that anything less than two wins would further complicate their chances of reaching the tournament.

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The four-time African champions have endured a difficult start to the qualifiers, losing their opening two matches against Ivory Coast and Gambia. Those results have left Ghana under pressure in Group C and with little room for further setbacks.

Group C standings for 2027 AFCON qualifiers Flahscore

Speaking ahead of the first meeting, Bjorkegren acknowledged the importance of collecting all six points but insisted that Ghana would not underestimate their opponents.

“It’s not a secret that we need all six points, but we need to respect Somalia,” he said.

The interim coach is confident Ghana have the quality to produce the performances required, stressing the need for an attacking approach and greater efficiency in front of goal.

“We have the potential to play good football and create chances to win the game against Somalia.

“We want to play. We want to create chances. We want to move forward. We want to score goals,” he added.

Bjorkegren is stepping into the role following the departure of Carlos Queiroz, who was appointed to lead Ghana after the team's disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign but left his position after the opening two AFCON qualifying defeats.

The Ghana Football Association has since turned to the Black Queens coach to take temporary charge of the senior men's team while the search for a substantive head coach continues.

Thomas-Asante welcomes Takoradi support

Brandon Thomas-Asante also expressed his excitement about Ghana playing the Somalia fixture in Takoradi, with the Black Stars set to host the match at the Essipong Stadium.

The forward said the welcome the team received from supporters had created a positive atmosphere around the camp.

“It’s a real blessing because even when we got off the bus for training, you could feel the atmosphere. There’s an energy. It’s a change. It’s positive,” Thomas-Asante said.

“We also recognise that there’s support all across the country. To be able to have these two games here is a blessing.”

Ghana will hope to turn that support into a positive result as they seek to get their qualifying campaign back on track.