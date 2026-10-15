Lars Bjorkegren named as Ghana interim coach for Somalia double-header

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren is set to be appointed interim head coach of the Black Stars for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Somalia in November.

The Swedish tactician is expected to take charge of the senior men’s national team while the Ghana Football Association (GFA) continues its search for a substantive head coach following the departure of Carlos Queiroz.

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The GFA, in consultation with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, recently confirmed that an interim technical team would oversee the Black Stars during the November international window to ensure adequate preparation for the upcoming fixtures.

The decision followed a recommendation from the five-member search committee, chaired by former GFA vice-president Fred Pappoe, to extend the recruitment process to allow for a comprehensive assessment of candidates.

The application deadline for the permanent position was extended to October 15th, with the committee expected to continue evaluating and interviewing candidates throughout October and November before submitting its final recommendation.

Queiroz departs after poor start to AFCON qualifiers

The search for a new coach follows Ghana’s disappointing start to their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars lost 2-0 to Ivory Coast in Bouake before suffering a 4-2 defeat to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium, leaving them without a point from their opening two Group C matches.

2027 AFCON qualififers Group C FLashscore

The results prompted Queiroz and the GFA to mutually agree to terminate his contract on October 1, less than a month after the Portuguese coach took charge of the team for the qualifiers.

Ghana are now under pressure to revive their campaign when they face Somalia home and away during the November international window.

Bjorkegren’s work with the Black Queens

Bjorkegren has been in charge of the Black Queens since January 2025, when he was appointed to replace Nora Hauptle.

Under his leadership, Ghana finished third at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which was played in Morocco in July 2025 after being postponed from its original 2024 schedule.

The result secured the Black Queens a bronze medal, continuing their return to prominence on the continental stage.

The Swedish coach has also guided Ghana through the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which saw the country miss out on automatic qualification to the Women's World Cup.

He is currently overseeing the team in the qualifying campaign for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and the playoffs for the World Cup in Brazil.

His work with the women’s national team has established him as a familiar figure within Ghana’s national team setup.

Previous Black Stars appointment

Bjorkegren was appointed an assistant coach of the Black Stars in February 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen the technical team ahead of the FIFA World Cup in North America.

However, the arrangement did not come to fruition, as he remained focused on his responsibilities with the Black Queens ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

His expected interim appointment would now give him the opportunity to take charge of the senior men’s team for the first time.

The Black Stars’ November double-header against Somalia will be crucial to their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 AFCON, with Ghana seeking to recover from their opening defeats and avoid missing consecutive editions of the continental tournament.