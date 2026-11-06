Nuamah faces fitness race for Lyon and Ghana after muscle injury

Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah is facing a race against time to recover from a muscle injury, with his availability for Lyon’s Ligue 1 clash against Brest on Sunday uncertain and his participation in the Black Stars’ upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Somalia now in doubt.

The 23-year-old missed Lyon’s UEFA Europa League encounter against Real Sociedad on Thursday after suffering a muscle strain, raising concerns about his fitness ahead of Ghana’s November international assignments.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lyon interim manager Jorge Maciel confirmed that Nuamah and defender Moussa Niakhaté were unavailable for the European fixture because of muscle problems but expressed hope that both players could return for the trip to Brest.

“They’ve suffered muscle strains,” Maciel said.

“We hope to have them back for Sunday’s match in Brest. We’re waiting for an update; we don’t yet know if they’ll be fit or not. We’ll see how things are progressing when we return to Lyon,” he added.

No specific recovery timeline has been announced, leaving Nuamah’s availability dependent on how he responds in the coming days.

His fitness will also be closely monitored by Ghana interim coach Kim Lars Bjokergren, with the Black Stars scheduled to face Somalia twice in November as they attempt to revive their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

Ghana have endured a difficult start to Group C, losing their opening two matches against Ivory Coast and The Gambia.

The double-header against Somalia therefore represents an important opportunity to get their campaign back on track.

Nuamah’s potential absence would be a significant setback for both Lyon and Ghana, given the impact he has made since returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The winger suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April 2025, which kept him out of action for several months before he returned to competitive football in May 2026.

Ernest Nuamah's numbers this season Flashscore

He has since enjoyed an encouraging start to the 2026/27 season, establishing himself as an important attacking option for Lyon through his pace, direct running and ability to find the net.

Nuamah has made 13 appearances across all competitions this season for club and country, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

His attacking contribution has made him one of Lyon’s key threats, and the French side will be hoping he recovers quickly as they look to maintain their momentum.

For Ghana, however, the priority will be ensuring the winger is fit for the crucial meetings with Somalia, although his involvement remains uncertain as he awaits further assessment at Lyon.