Gent depleted ahead of Conference League meeting with AGF

KAA Gent head coach Rik De Mil confirms that he will be without top goalscorer Josué Vergara for the Conference League match against AGF on Thursday evening.

AGF will avoid facing KAA Gent's top goalscorer, Josué Vergara, when the Aarhus side visits the major Belgian club on Thursday evening in the Conference League.

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Gent head coach Rik De Mil revealed this at the pre-match press conference.

"It’s a muscle injury, and you always have to be careful with that kind of injury. He won't be playing tomorrow or this weekend," the Gent coach said at the press conference.

The 19-year-old forward has scored four goals in the club's 13 matches this season.

In addition, Rik De Mil revealed that Maksim Paskotski is a doubt for the match. The defender has lost a family member and has therefore been permitted to return home to his family.

"It is very important. It is more important than football."

"You can't always tell how emotionally affected a person is. That’s why we’ll have another talk with him today. Then we’ll see what is best for us," he explained.

KAA Gent will face Danish champions AGF at 18.45 CET Thursday evening