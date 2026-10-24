Fullkrug shines as Bremen edge Mainz to extend unbeaten run

Werder Bremen ended their six-game winless run away from home in the Bundesliga with an entertaining 3-2 victory over Mainz 05 at Mewa Arena.

The visitors got off to a perfect start, hitting the front with only seven minutes on the clock.

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After seeing his near-post effort saved by Alexander Schwolow, Arthur was brought down inside the area by Stefan Posch, and a penalty was awarded, with Niclas Fullkrug making no mistake from the spot.

Mainz came close to equalising 10 minutes later when Kacper Potulski’s header was tipped over the bar by Karl Hein, but the 05ers fell behind 2-0 shortly after.

After breaking into the area, Marco Grull was brought down by Danny da Costa, with Florian Badstubner pointing to the spot for a second time.

Fullkrug converted again from 12 yards to complete his brace.

However, just after the half-hour mark, the hosts got back into the contest when Sheraldo Becker’s cross to the far post was headed home by Anthony Caci, setting up an intriguing second half as Werder’s long wait for a clean sheet extended to 14 matches.

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The home side came out of the blocks well after the restart, looking to get back on level terms.

However, just after the hour mark, they took a serious blow when Ludovit Reis’ first-time effort from the edge of the area took a cruel deflection, completely wrong-footing Schwolow and sending the ball into the net to restore the Werderaner’s two-goal cushion.

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However, just two minutes later, the 05ers got themselves back into the contest when Jae-Sung Lee’s well-directed header found the bottom left corner to halve the deficit once more.

Mainz pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages, but they couldn’t find one as their winless run at home, which continues to undermine their impressive start to the season, extended to seven matches.

The 05ers drop two places to seventh, with Werder leapfrogging them to sixth as Daniel Thioune’s men remain unbeaten since the season's opening day.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen)

Fullkrug's player card Flashscore

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