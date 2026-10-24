Cardoso at the double as RB Leipzig hit Elversberg for four

RB Leipzig stretched their club record Bundesliga home winning streak to nine matches by seeing off Elversberg 4-0 in Saxony, leapfrogging their visitors in the table in the process.

A Leipzig team who have been perfect at home this season and pointless on their Bundesliga travels returned to the Red Bull Arena after a bruising week in which they conceded 10 times across a pair of thrashings against European superpowers Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

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And perhaps the scars of such a sobering set of results finally followed them home as they flattered to deceive in a low-key opening, not threatening an opener until the 25-minute mark when Antonio Nusa cut inside from the left and curled a shot over the bar.

Only two promoted sides in the last 50 years have scored more goals in their first six games of a debut Bundesliga campaign than Elversberg’s 12, and the visitors were the much better attacking outfit in the first half.

The only shot on target before the break came from Vincent Wagner’s men, with David Mokwa’s long-range volley stunningly stopped by Leipzig goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

A Leipzig side showing eight changes from their Real Madrid defeat was jeered off at half-time, leaving boss Martin Demichelis with plenty to ponder ahead of the restart.

Die Roten Bullen’s response was immediate and emphatic, with them needing just three second-half minutes to break the deadlock as a well-worked move down the left ended in Nusa squaring for Tidiam Gomis, who stepped onto the ball and rifled home first time for his second goal in as many matches.

Elversberg struggled to respond, and could have fallen further behind when an incredible throw from Nyland released Gomis on the breakaway, with the Frenchman only denied a second by the outstretched leg of visiting stopper Nicolas Kristof.

Not to be denied, Leipzig eventually doubled their lead on 66 minutes through half-time substitute Romulo Cardoso, who slotted through Kristof’s legs after being released in behind by Nusa.

Elversberg ought to have reduced the arrears almost immediately, but Frederik Schmahl lifted his effort over before the game was well and truly put to bed by Christoph Baumgartner, who marked his first Bundesliga appearance of the campaign by heading home from Brajan Gruda’s cross.

Well-beaten in the end, Elversberg conceded again in stoppage time when substitute Abdoul Kone won the ball back and executed an exquisite backheel to Romulo, who turned home from close range.

The visitors slump to a defeat that leaves them with just one win in their last nine away league matches, while Leipzig extend their all-time Bundesliga record unbeaten streak against promoted sides to 41 games to climb into the top five.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig)

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