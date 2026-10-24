Bayern Munich boss Kompany may not return for "weeks" after collapsing

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany could be absent for weeks as he recovers from his collapse.

Kompany, who ‌had been ‌nursing a virus in ‌recent days, was coaching his team before feeling unwell and being taken to ‌hospital after collapsing during an FC Bayern reserve team training session.

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Bayern Munich's next match is on Sunday away to Freiburg in the Bundesliga and the former Manchester City defender will be absent from the clash as he recovers behind the scenes.

Speaking on his condition, Bayern director Max Eberl revealed that it may be some weeks before he returns to the touchline: “The good news is that he is stable. Obviously, it was a difficult moment for all of us”.

“He collapsed on the pitch yesterday and is now in hospital, where he will remain for a few more days while they establish exactly what happened, carry out all the examinations, and check everything thoroughly”.

“It just goes to show once again that football isn't the most important thing in life. The most important thing is your health. We're all sending Vini our best wishes for a speedy recovery."

Eberl also stated that it may take "weeks" for Kompany to return in what is a worry for the Bundesliga leaders who face the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid over the coming month.

The Sun write that Kompany had been dealing with pain in his legs caused by the virus since last week and showed symptoms on Saturday when Bayern beat RB Leipzig.

Kompany has been in charge of Bayern since May 2024, boasting a record of 91 wins, 19 draws and 12 defeats from his 122 matches at the helm.