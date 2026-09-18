Fulham v Man Utd - Premier League predictions, best bets, odds, and best bets

Football betting analyst Frank Monkhouse brings Flashscore followers three predictions from Craven Cottage, where Fulham play Manchester United.

This article contains affiliate links to advertisers. The analysis is our own. Age, location and other restrictions apply. Please play responsibly.

Advertisement Advertisement

All eyes are on London this Sunday as Fulham welcomes Manchester United to Craven Cottage for a 11:30 ET kick-off.

Alvaro Arbeloa's team may hold the home advantage, but they are the underdogs with all US licensed sportsbooks. Will the Cottagers upset the odds to record their first home win over the Red Devils in almost 17 years?

Manchester United took four points from a possible six in this matchup last season, but were held to a frustrating two-goal draw here last August. It wasn't a classic by anyone's standards, but the visitors would gladly accept a win of any kind. At this stage, the result matters more than the performance.

After studying the stats and trends, analyzing the latest data at Flashscore, and researching the odds, Premier League betting writer Frank Monkhouse has made up his mind. Keep reading as he explains the thinking behind his three Fulham vs Man Utd predictions.

Fulham v Man Utd betting picks

Man Utd win @ +100 (FanDuel) | +100 (BetMGM)

Under 3.5 goals @ -176 (FanDuel) | -200 (BetMGM)

Rashford score or assist @ +115 (FanDuel)

This article contains affiliate links to advertisers. The analysis is our own. Age, location and other restrictions apply. Please play responsibly.

Result - Man Utd win

Fulham have just one point on the board from their first four starts.

The locals lost their opening three games, before ending goalless at Anfield last Saturday. They're stuck down in the relegation zone alongside Coventry City and Aston Villa. With four goals scored and seven conceded, that's no surprise.

The stats show Fulham haven't performed well in this matchup either, entering the game winless in their previous 10 meetings. That does little to inspire confidence in the home team, but the deeper you dig, the worse it gets.

Fulham have won just one of their last 21 games against Manchester United, losing 16 and drawing four. With Arbeloa's team also suffering its longest winless start to a season in six years, a meeting with United comes at the worst time.

The Red Devils haven't started quite as well as Michael Carrick would've liked, but the away win looks a smart play here, and there's more value than I expected.

An away win trades at 19/20. That's good enough to follow as a single for a decent stake, or you can add it to your Sunday football accumulators, helping to boost the potential returns.

Tip: Man Utd win @ +100 (FanDuel) | +100 (BetMGM)

Bet explanation: If Man Utd beat Fulham at Craven Cottage, your bet wins and you make a profit.

Total goals - Under 3.5

My second recommended bet on Sunday's clash comes from the total goals market. I'm backing Fulham v Man Utd to end with fewer than four goals scored by both teams combined.

Backing under 3.5 goals would've boosted your betting balance in 8 of the previous 10 renewals. When sticking to league matches, it's 9 of 10.

Interestingly, the spare result was a 3-2 win for Man Utd at Old Trafford last time out. Premier League fans may remember three goals were scored after the 85th minute that day.

Let's now look at how both clubs have started the season.

A bet on under 3.5 goals landed in 2 of Fulham's 4 starts, and that's also true of United.

Need one final hint? I've got you covered.

Opta Stats show that Fulham have failed to score in 10 Premier League matches in 2026. That's the club's worst return during a year since 2010.

I expect Fulham's struggles in front of goal to continue. Back this match to give up no more than three goals.

Tip: Under 3.5 goals @ -176 (FanDuel) | -200 (BetMGM)

Bet explanation: Fulham v Man Utd must finish with fewer than four goals scored by both clubs combined.

Score or assist - Rashford

The third and final prediction from Craven Cottage is for Marcus Rashford to score or provide an assist against Fulham.

The Man Utd number nine, who was on loan at Barcelona last season, has returned to England in great shape. He has created nine chances in the league so far, and that's the joint-best return at the club.

Rashford also sets the standard on touches in the opposition box with 23 so far, and has made more dribbles than any of his teammates.

You can back Rashford to score in the UK capital before a global TV audience, and I'm confident bettors will get a run for their money. However, I'm happy to play the score or assist market to improve our chances of winning.

Rashford scoring a match-winning goal for Man Utd pays the same as the towering attacker, capped 78 times for England, providing an assist for a teammate to slot home.

It doesn't matter whether Man Utd win 1-0 or lose 5-1. All you care about is Marcus having a goal contribution, meaning your bet is live for the entire time he's on the field of play. He played 83 minutes in the Manchester Derby, and 70 against Everton.

Like our bet on Man Utd to win, I expected the odds on Rashford to score or assist to be shorter. You can follow this pick, and then sit back, relax, and enjoy the match knowing you've secured the value.

Tip: Rashford to score or assist @ +115 (FanDuel)

Bet explanation: Your bet wins if Marcus Rashford scores or provides an assist in Sunday's match against Fulham in London. You can follow as a single or add it to your Fulham v Man Utd Bet Builders.

Fulham v Man Utd betting odds

Fulham win @ +240 (FanDuel) | +240 (BetMGM)

Draw @ +270 (FanDuel) | +270 (BetMGM)

Man Utd win @ +100 (FanDuel) | +100 (BetMGM)