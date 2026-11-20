Fulham’s Lecomte ruled out for season with Achilles injury

Fulham goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious Achilles tendon injury.

Manager Alvaro Arbeloa confirmed on Friday that the 35-year-old Frenchman sustained the injury during a behind-closed-doors match over the November international break.

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"Unfortunately, Lecomte broke his Achilles tendon, so he will be out, I think, for the rest of the season," Arbeloa said.

"We are sorry for him because he's very important. It is very sad news."

Lecomte joined Fulham from Montpellier in July 2025 on a two-year contract before signing a one-year extension in September.

The former Monaco goalkeeper, who serves as Bernd Leno's understudy, has made 10 appearances for the Cottagers.

Fulham face Manchester City away on Saturday in the Premier League.