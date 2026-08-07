Friedel backs Alisson to keep his spot at Liverpool: Mamardashvili will have to wait!

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel has backed Alisson Becker to retain his place at the club's no.1.

Liverpool’s backup goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has had a mixed start on Merseyside, facing backlash from fans on social media who worry that the Georgian is not fit to take Alisson’s place between the sticks in the near future.

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When Mamardashvili officially joined Liverpool in the summer of 2025, he was expected to replace Alisson, but the Brazilian has remained in goal under former manager Arne Slot for the vast majority of games.

Alisson is now entering his eighth season at Liverpool, making him one of the club's longest-serving senior players behind Joe Gomez and captain Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking to Daily Star Sport, via Football Betting, Friedel believes that Alisson will retain his spot as Mamardashvili understands his role in the side.

“Alisson is number one and has earned the right to be starting as the main goalkeeper. He has shown his world-class calibre over the years and if he’s 100% fit then he plays and starts the season as the first choice.

“It’s a long season, plenty of games, so Mamardashvili will get plenty of game time for sure, but I would review the situation in January and if Alisson has stayed fit and healthy and performed well, then I would consider adding another year to his contract.

“But if not, then it’s a big decision for Liverpool, who will then have to look at options for getting in a new top goalkeeper either to come in as number one, or give Mamardashvili the chance to be number 1.

“They will work as a team as they want the best for the club and Mamardashvili will know Alisson is first choice and has been an unbelievably great goalkeeper for Liverpool.”

After returning for pre-season training, Alisson handed a simple three-word statement to supporters as he aims to remain in new manager Andoni Iraola’s plans: “Let’s go again”.