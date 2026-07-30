Liverpool have reportedly been dealt a major injury blow with Joe Gomes expected to miss the start of the Premier League season.

The 29-year-old, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, was forced off just ten minutes into the 4-2 friendly win over Sunderland on Saturday (July 25).

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Per The Athletic, Gomez is now expected to miss the start of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign, leaving Liverpool worryingly low on available centre-backs.

Captain Virgil van Dijk will start his pre-season this week on Merseyside but won’t be joining up for the club’s pre-season tour due to his participation in the World Cup.

New signing Jeremy Jacquet has yet to feature in the friendlies as he builds up his fitness, while Giovanni Leoni is in the final stages of his rehab after a serious knee injury.

That leaves Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Mor Talla Ndiaye as new manager Andoni Iraola’s only available centre-backs.