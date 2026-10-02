De Bruyne at the double as Belgium thrash Turkey under Van Bommel

Kevin De Bruyne rolled back the years with two brilliant goals to propel Belgium to a 3-0 win over Turkey, leaving the Crescent-Stars still without a point in their first-ever UEFA Nations League A campaign.

Looking to learn their lesson from last time out against Italy – where a tentative first-half display put them out of reach by half-time – Turkey started with more vigour, but it was ultimately to their detriment.

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De Bruyne was granted enough space in midfield to venture forward and play a one-two with Dodi Lukebakio, and on receiving the ball back he slid it through the legs of Abdulkerim Bardakci and brilliantly placed it into the near bottom corner from the edge of the box.

But Turkey were determined to make their game plan work, and went close on numerous occasions during the remainder of a breathless, end-to-end 45 minutes.

Everything went through Arda Guler, who delivered free-kicks for both Bardakci and Merih Demiral to go close with headers, and tested Senne Lammens with a curling effort of his own.

Belgium were also hoping to counter-attack their way to victory, and it was a wonder that the sides went into the break at 1-0 as Hans Vanaken’s backheel flick and a powerful strike from Lukebakio were both saved by Ugurcan Cakir, the latter going out via the near post.

The half ended with the visitors coming perhaps their closest yet, with Demiral spooning over at the far post when presented with a virtually open goal.

Match momentum Flashscore

And there was hardly any change to the style of play in the second half, as Ferdi Kadioglu curled wide and Lukebakio smashed against the near post again.

But lightning was to strike for a second time when Youri Tielemans stole it off Yunus Akgun and laid it off outside the area for De Bruyne, who executed a perfect curling shot into the top corner.

The Crescent-Stars continued to work hard to get a foothold in the game, but the result was finally sealed when Charles De Ketelaere took on a quick free-kick and delivered it to the six-yard box, where substitute Romelu Lukaku was waiting to touch it into the net.

If there was anything to dampen Belgian spirits it was that yellow cards for Tielemans and De Bruyne meant that the midfield pair will be unavailable to play France on Monday.

Vincenzo Montella will be scratching his head at how this international window has panned out, with his side arguably being the stronger team in all three of their defeats.

Belgium, meanwhile, get back to winning ways after a defeat to France, which was their first on home turf since November 2024. They now have two wins from their first three matches under new coach Mark van Bommel, having also beaten Italy.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

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