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Former Man Utd star Chicharito set to join Atletico Dallas

Former Man Utd star Chicharito set to join Atletico Dallas
Former Man Utd star Chicharito set to join Atletico DallasSOPA Images, SOPA Images Limited / Alamy / Profimedia

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is set to become Atletico Dallas’ first major signing ahead of the club’s inaugural USL Championship season in 2027.

According to Sky, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker is expected to begin playing for the Texas-based side when they launch their first campaign.

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Founded in 2024, Atletico Dallas are the latest expansion franchise to join the United Soccer League and will compete in the USL Championship, which is sanctioned by the US Soccer Federation as a Division II professional league.

MLS remains the only Division I professional league in the United States, but the USL plans to launch its own top-flight competition, USL Premier, in 2028.

 The league hopes to establish an interconnected three-tier system that could eventually introduce promotion and relegation to American professional football.

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