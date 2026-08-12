Former Barcelona boss Xavi named new Netherlands head coach

Spanish football icon Xavi Hernandez has been announced as the new head coach of the Netherlands.

Xavi, 46, has signed a 4-year contract with the Dutch FA (KNVB).

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had been out of a job since leaving FC Barcelona in 2024. The former midfielder won the Spanish Super Cup and LaLiga in the 2022/23 season with the Catalan giants, but the club terminated his contract just days after he finished second in the league, 10 points behind Real Madrid.

The Netherlands were on the hunt for a new manager after Ronald Koeman resigned days after the country's early elimination from the FIFA World Cup. After finishing top of Group F, Oranje were knocked out in the round of 32 by Morocco, who beat the Netherlands on penalties.

The KNVB reportedly approached Erik ten Hag, Arne Slot, Peter Bosz, and Pep Guardiola, and had Louis van Gaal interested in the job, while Roberto Martinez was approached as recently as this week.

In the end, the Dutch FA went with Xavi, who expressed his excitement about getting the job.

"I consider it a tremendous honour to become the head coach of the Dutch national team," Xavi said on the KNVB's website.

"As someone who trained at the FC Barcelona academy, with strong influences from Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels, among others, I feel a special connection to Dutch football. You could say I’m a bit of a son of Dutch football. Other great coaches as well - especially Louis van Gaal, under whom I made my debut at Barcelona, and Frank Rijkaard - have played an important role in shaping me as a player and coach.”

Xavi retired from professional football in 2019 and started his managerial career at Al Sadd in Qatar, the last club he played for. After two years with Al Sadd, he joined Barcelona in 2021, signing a three-year contract.

The former European and world champion will reportedly be joined by Patrick Kluivert, who'll assist Xavi after leading Indonesia between January and October 2025.

'Rich football culture'

"The Netherlands has a rich football culture and a clear vision that really appeals to me: attacking football, based on possession, with creativity, passion, and conviction,” said Xavi, who's been a vocal admirer and follower of Johan Cruyff throughout his career.

“Of course, the most important goal is and always will be to win, but I prefer to do so in a way that reflects those characteristics and that people can enjoy. The potential for that is there, as is a solid foundation to build upon. I look forward to taking on this challenge together with the players, the staff, and everyone at the KNVB.”

Nigel de Jong, former international and current KNVB director, has shared his appreciation for Xavi and explained the process of hiring the Spaniard.

“Every new cycle calls for us to reassess where we want to go, what we need to get there, and which of the available national team managers is the best fit. As a player alone, Xavi has experienced and won it all, with a World Cup title, multiple domestic league titles and Champions League titles to his name,” De Jong said.

KNVB director Nigel de Jong (R) next to supervisory board member Clarence Seedorf Olaf Kraak / EPA / Profimedia

“As a manager, he has been shaped by years of working alongside top coaches who promote a footballing philosophy that aligns very well with the way we want the Dutch national team to play: taking the initiative, playing dominant and attractive football, combined with the flexibility required by modern top-flight football. Xavi believes in those core principles and has embraced and made that vision his own.

"All of that, combined with his personality and the way he knows how to connect with players and get the best out of a group, makes him the right choice for the coming years.”

Xavi's first game in charge will be the UEFA Nations League meeting with Germany in the Johan Cruyff ArenA on September 24th.